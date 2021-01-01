ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Londonchello

Hybrid
3.0(1)
No effects reported

Londonchello is a potent hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Lemonnade. Not much is known about this strain except that it is believed to taste sweet and sour like a fruit tarte, with an aroma that reminds you of berry lemonade. According to the breeder, Londonchello will give you a potent head high, but you'll still be functional enough to socialize or get some creative work done. Londonchello buds are tall with shades of brown and hairs that are bright orange. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms related to chronic stress and anxiety.

