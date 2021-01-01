L'Orange reviews
L'Orange effects
16 people reported 34 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
18% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
12% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
12% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
