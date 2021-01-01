Loading…

L'Orange

HybridTHC 16%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Euphoric
Uplifted
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 17 reviews

L'Orange is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of L'Orange - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

L'Orange effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

16 people reported 34 effects
Euphoric
18% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
12% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
12% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
12% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
12% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue

Similar to L'Orange

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
L'Orange reviews17

