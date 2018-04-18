Night Nurse is a fruity hybrid cross of Romulan x Orange Pez x Shishkaberry created by Red Dirt Ridge Genetics of Paradise, CA for Lost Sierra Cannabis Company. This balanced strain offers consumers a positive, uplifting buzz that turns down the volume on depression and anxiety. LS Night Nurse also offers a fruity terpene profile that is tart and jammy, satisfying the fussiest palates.
Reviews
2
Lineage
