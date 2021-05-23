Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Lost Soul
  4. Lost Soul Reviews

Lost Soul reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lost Soul.

Lost Soul effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
16% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Lost Soul reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
16% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
16% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
16% of people taste the flavor earthy

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Lost Soul near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...