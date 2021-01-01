Loading…
Lost Soul

THC 15%CBG 1%Myrcene

Lost Soul effects are mostly calming.

Lost Soul potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
tingly

Lost Soul is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lost Soul. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Lost Soul effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
16% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
16% of people report feeling giggly
Tingly
16% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
16% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Similar to Lost Soul

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Lost Soul reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
16% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
16% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
16% of people taste the flavor earthy

Lost Soul reviews6

Lost Soul terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Lost Soul is myrcene, followed by terpinolene and pinene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Terpinolene(fruity)Pinene(pine)

Strain spotlight

