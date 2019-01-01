Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming out of Bodhi Seeds’ OG Synthesis series, Lotus Larry crosses a male Snow Lotus with a female Lemon Larry OG for a beautiful OG-dominant hybrid. Tightly packed buds are lime green and have a shaggy appearance. The earthy and flowery aroma has a pleasant lemon twist, producing a balanced high with both a cerebral and physical expression.