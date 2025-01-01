Love and Laughter is a high-CBD cannabis strain bred by award-winning, regenerative Heartrock Mountain Farm and made from a genetic cross between Valentine Clone X Leni’s Laughter (Lucy’s Lion x Charlotte’s Web). Love and Laughter is a 22:1 CBD:THC and its terpene profile leads with myrcene and terpinolene; consumers describe its profile as herbal, earthy lemon with a light floral sweetness. Love and Laughter won both the Gold Outdoor and Best in California CBDa categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Love and Laughter, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.