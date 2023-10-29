Lucky Wookie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lucky Charms and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lucky Wookie is an organic hybrid strain that has a calming effect on users with a unique terpene profile resulting in a sour earthy aroma. Lucky Wookie is 8% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lucky Wookie effects include feeling relaxed, hungry, and blissful. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lucky Wookie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Local Roots, Lucky Wookie features flavors like sweet cake, fruit, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Lucky Wookie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Lucky Wookie is a rare and delicious strain that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment. It has dense and sticky buds with orange hairs and a thick layer of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lucky Wookie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.