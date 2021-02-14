I was looking for something to wake me up and get me going. I am in Phx right now in the warmer time of year, and the heat exhaustion is real. By budtender suggested this, and I really enjoyed it. I bought the Just Flower brand from Oasis in Glendale. As soon as I opened the bag, I was in love with all the robust tones of purple I was seeing. It smells lemoney and a little like sour citrus and berries. It tastes about the same, like I put an orange, lemon, and a few blueberries in the blender. I smoked a 1G joint before going in the restaurant to eat, and felt the effects before going inside. I felt happy right away, and felt like I moved freer than ever. I felt slightly dizzy for a few minutes, but not in a bad way, just in a really euphoric type of way. Coming down takes a few hours, and is pretty hazy, but you aren't couchlocked or anything. I think this strain is perfect for someone who likes to do shit while they relax, like gardening, woodworking, etc, where you don't need complex problem solving, just muscle memory and talent!