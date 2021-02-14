Lumpy Space Princess reviews
2........s
February 14, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
My body metabolizes and adapts to strains really quickly, which means that new strains tend to stop feeling fresh disappointingly soon, and I don’t like having to smoke a ton of it to feel good and think my thinky thoughts. Coughing is the biggest downside to smoking flower. I prefer vaping and edibles. Until this. Sweet lady god has blessed me. I feel like a Big Brain queen. The other reviewer was right about chat, but that’s because it sure to let your thoughts unwind. But also now I want a nap. The vibe is royal. I found there to be minimal coughing with this, on top of all that. Half a bowl has me soaring so, what is this stuff anyway? Moss freshly plucked from Galadriel’s patio? 10/10
K........d
March 18, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This strain was great. It may just be because I'm a fan of adventure time, but I loved it. Very much uplifting, it's great for talking, thinking, and cleaning. My wife says she felt like she was floating just like LSP
B........r
February 26, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Euphoric hybrid that leaves you focused and talkative. Cross between black banana X pink lemonade. Had this strain with a friend the other day and then smoked and cleaned the house. Both activities were very enjoyable.
j........s
September 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I was looking for something to wake me up and get me going. I am in Phx right now in the warmer time of year, and the heat exhaustion is real. By budtender suggested this, and I really enjoyed it. I bought the Just Flower brand from Oasis in Glendale. As soon as I opened the bag, I was in love with all the robust tones of purple I was seeing. It smells lemoney and a little like sour citrus and berries. It tastes about the same, like I put an orange, lemon, and a few blueberries in the blender. I smoked a 1G joint before going in the restaurant to eat, and felt the effects before going inside. I felt happy right away, and felt like I moved freer than ever. I felt slightly dizzy for a few minutes, but not in a bad way, just in a really euphoric type of way. Coming down takes a few hours, and is pretty hazy, but you aren't couchlocked or anything. I think this strain is perfect for someone who likes to do shit while they relax, like gardening, woodworking, etc, where you don't need complex problem solving, just muscle memory and talent!
C........d
July 12, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
I bought this strain knowing nothing about it because it was 1 of only 4 options in my dispensary after flower was legalized in Louisiana. It’s now easily my all time top 3. Excellent head buzz. Creative, focused, happy. I’m bipolar and LSP makes me social and talkative. And I’m not usually that girl.
S........8
September 14, 2023
Anxious
If I could’ve gave zero stars, I would have. Let me start this off by saying that I am a seasoned smoker and have been partaking for the last 20 years. I started smoking when the “loud“ just came on the scene and even during that time I might’ve gotten paranoid, but never anything like this!! Ok so I ordered the lumpy space princess vape from my local Dispensary this last year and I took one or maybe two hits off of it, and it put me straight into the worst panic/anxiety attack I’ve ever had in my entire life! I literally had to crawl into my bed and get under the covers and wait for it to go away! I wouldn’t wish it on anyone! I’ve never had an experience like sense or prior. So for me, I will never order this particular kind ever again.
M........_
August 4, 2023
This has to be one of my favorite strains ever. It could be just me but I felt it made me hilarious. Joke after joke and it made me feel so happy. I hope my local dispo never runs out of this stuff!
B........k
August 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing for day time lunch breaks. Able to get shit done, creative, energetic, talkative and centering. A friend was coming to town for a ski trip and wanted this strain as well. Fast forward a few years and it’s still a top 5 strain for me.