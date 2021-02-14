My body metabolizes and adapts to strains really quickly, which means that new strains tend to stop feeling fresh disappointingly soon, and I don’t like having to smoke a ton of it to feel good and think my thinky thoughts. Coughing is the biggest downside to smoking flower. I prefer vaping and edibles. Until this. Sweet lady god has blessed me. I feel like a Big Brain queen. The other reviewer was right about chat, but that’s because it sure to let your thoughts unwind. But also now I want a nap. The vibe is royal. I found there to be minimal coughing with this, on top of all that. Half a bowl has me soaring so, what is this stuff anyway? Moss freshly plucked from Galadriel’s patio? 10/10