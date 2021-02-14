Lumpy Space Princess
aka LSP
Lumpy Space Princess, also known as "LSP," is sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Banana with Pink Lemonade. This strain produces uplifting sativa effects that will leave you feeling talkative and buzzy. The high from Lumpy Space Princess isn't overpowering, but it is enjoyable. In terms of flavor, this strain features a banana aroma and sour citrus flavors. Medical marijuana patients choose Lumpy Space Princess to help reduce symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and stress. The dominant terpene in Lumpy Space Princess is limonene. This strain was originally bred by Solfire Gardens. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lumpy Space Princess before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lumpy Space Princess strain effects
Lumpy Space Princess strain flavors
Lumpy Space Princess strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
According to growers, this strain is marked by lumpy light green and yellow buds with curly amber hairs throughout.