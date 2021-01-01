Luxuriotti is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Biscotti with Strawberries and Cream. This strain has a low leaf-to-calyx ratio and puts out purple golf-ball-sized nugs that stack beautifully. With two powerhouse strains in the mix, Luxuriotti is bred for all connoisseurs to enjoy.
Strain Details
