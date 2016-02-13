ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for citywildcat
Member since 2017
Initially a pleasant buzz and rather euphoric/ still able to focus and get things done. However as time wears on I experienced a severe headache. Tried it again with the same results. A lot of dizziness too. Not sleepy. Prefer El Chapo OG.
Avatar for matt842
Member since 2015
strong smell of lemon and kush and berry very strong pleasant body high and lightened cerebral feeling but with some side effects such as slight dizziness or panic in some users
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for danceswithtrees
Member since 2015
Great daytime high, feels heady but doesn't couchlock me. Nice for my chronic pain too.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
LVPK has it all going on, if you want the classic kush knock you on your ass and send you looking for your pillow or you want to hit the ground running to today's fresh new adventure. Not for the lightweight or the careless but most smokers will love it. Its the kind of weed that makes the whole rou...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for mrmackoni
Member since 2016
did great in terms of control of high but 2-3 hours in got extremely sleepy but was able to wake and bake before work really well
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Dr4gonCloud
Member since 2016
If you ever get some the real LVPK you will be w fan
Avatar for spitlord
Member since 2015
It did the job. Nothing overwhelming, some purple here and there, so it looks nice. Mellow, heady high. I bought it in a pinch because I was broke, otherwise would choose something else.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy