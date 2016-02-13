Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Initially a pleasant buzz and rather euphoric/ still able to focus and get things done. However as time wears on I experienced a severe headache. Tried it again with the same results. A lot of dizziness too. Not sleepy. Prefer El Chapo OG.
LVPK has it all going on, if you want the classic kush knock you on your ass and send you looking for your pillow or you want to hit the ground running to today's fresh new adventure. Not for the lightweight or the careless but most smokers will love it. Its the kind of weed that makes the whole rou...