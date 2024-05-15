Mac 11 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mac 11.

write a review

Mac 11 strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Mac 11 strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Alzheimer's
    12% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's

Mac 11 reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 15, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
#5 review.. currently walking around my Neighborhood crossed. Mac 11 will unlock parts of your memory that you forgot about.. you’ll be talkative. Extremely sentimental/ feel you emotions x2 but also completely relaxed. For someone looking for a 8pm-bedtime strain. This it mild controlable head high. Give it a try 💪🏼 ps yes I’m off Mac 11 rn writing this 😂
1 person found this helpful
June 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Has a great gassy, pungent taste and smell.
1 person found this helpful
June 18, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Honestly one of my favorite strains EVER! Anytime I see it I get it! It gets me giggly, with a great body high :) very pungent but a smooth smoke!
1 person found this helpful
September 25, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Smoked a couple bong bowls with my boy after work, feeling euphoric and pretty stoned, plus we’re pretty chatty. Nice wake and bake strain too, get really high for an hour or two but then come down to the point where you can function normally and still feel nice. One of my new favorite strains for sure. She delivers up front with the pepper and citrus flavors, sticky white buds, and an incredible smoking experience. Would highly recommended for pain relief also.
Yesterday
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Dizzy
Just smoked this one pretty good high nothing crazy but nice not much of a head high doesn't feel like a hybrid to me definitely more of an indica body relaxation feel it in your eyes but no kind of euphoria in your head. Notes of lemon earth and orange with dank overtones would recommend if you like indica.
October 20, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
As an experienced smoker with a journal for what strains i’ve smoked and what they smoke like, Mac11 is a strain that I could only imagine being able to grow myself. Very strong hitting weed and smokes super lightly. Easy on the mouth and lungs even on stingers m. •Very familiar taste with limonene and skunk. Very smooth pull with no cough whatsoever. •Social weed definitely. Makes you feel inspired and intrigued. •Makes music that much better, makes social functions that much better, everything is •Instant hitting weed. Perfect amount body high and perfect amount head high. •Makes focusing difficult. Good for just having a chill session. Not good for work at all.
August 16, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Earthy in flavor, pinch in a bowl 3 hits and I was good for a good 15-30 mins . Relaxing but not heavy, focused. I felt happy at ease.
August 26, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Mac 11 is a strain that will have you soaring higher with every toke. The high starts with a rush of euphoria, filling your mind with expansive happiness. It gently sweeps away negative or racing thoughts, replacing them with pure joy and a surge of creative motivation. As your mind ascends, a relaxing body high keeps you grounded, preventing you from drifting too far into space got me sent. In terms of flavour, Mac 11 delivers a sour diesel inhale followed by a sour citrus exhale, complemented by a spicy herbal and sour orange aroma that lingers. This strain is perfect for those looking to elevate both mind and body, offering a balanced experience that’s both uplifting and relaxing. one of the reasons hybrids are some of the best tbh.

Buy strains with similar effects to Mac 11

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...