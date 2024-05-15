Mac 11 reviews
j........t
May 15, 2024
Focused
Happy
#5 review.. currently walking around my Neighborhood crossed. Mac 11 will unlock parts of your memory that you forgot about.. you’ll be talkative. Extremely sentimental/ feel you emotions x2 but also completely relaxed. For someone looking for a 8pm-bedtime strain. This it mild controlable head high. Give it a try 💪🏼 ps yes I’m off Mac 11 rn writing this 😂
y........q
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Has a great gassy, pungent taste and smell.
s........s
June 18, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Honestly one of my favorite strains EVER! Anytime I see it I get it! It gets me giggly, with a great body high :) very pungent but a smooth smoke!
3........t
September 25, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Smoked a couple bong bowls with my boy after work, feeling euphoric and pretty stoned, plus we’re pretty chatty. Nice wake and bake strain too, get really high for an hour or two but then come down to the point where you can function normally and still feel nice. One of my new favorite strains for sure. She delivers up front with the pepper and citrus flavors, sticky white buds, and an incredible smoking experience. Would highly recommended for pain relief also.
j........6
Yesterday
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Just smoked this one pretty good high nothing crazy but nice not much of a head high doesn't feel like a hybrid to me definitely more of an indica body relaxation feel it in your eyes but no kind of euphoria in your head. Notes of lemon earth and orange with dank overtones would recommend if you like indica.
g........3
October 20, 2024
Creative
Happy
Talkative
As an experienced smoker with a journal for what strains i’ve smoked and what they smoke like, Mac11 is a strain that I could only imagine being able to grow myself. Very strong hitting weed and smokes super lightly. Easy on the mouth and lungs even on stingers m. •Very familiar taste with limonene and skunk. Very smooth pull with no cough whatsoever. •Social weed definitely. Makes you feel inspired and intrigued. •Makes music that much better, makes social functions that much better, everything is •Instant hitting weed. Perfect amount body high and perfect amount head high. •Makes focusing difficult. Good for just having a chill session. Not good for work at all.
a........e
August 16, 2023
Focused
Happy
Earthy in flavor, pinch in a bowl 3 hits and I was good for a good 15-30 mins . Relaxing but not heavy, focused. I felt happy at ease.
a........a
August 26, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Mac 11 is a strain that will have you soaring higher with every toke. The high starts with a rush of euphoria, filling your mind with expansive happiness. It gently sweeps away negative or racing thoughts, replacing them with pure joy and a surge of creative motivation. As your mind ascends, a relaxing body high keeps you grounded, preventing you from drifting too far into space got me sent. In terms of flavour, Mac 11 delivers a sour diesel inhale followed by a sour citrus exhale, complemented by a spicy herbal and sour orange aroma that lingers. This strain is perfect for those looking to elevate both mind and body, offering a balanced experience that’s both uplifting and relaxing. one of the reasons hybrids are some of the best tbh.