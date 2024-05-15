Mac 11 is a strain that will have you soaring higher with every toke. The high starts with a rush of euphoria, filling your mind with expansive happiness. It gently sweeps away negative or racing thoughts, replacing them with pure joy and a surge of creative motivation. As your mind ascends, a relaxing body high keeps you grounded, preventing you from drifting too far into space got me sent. In terms of flavour, Mac 11 delivers a sour diesel inhale followed by a sour citrus exhale, complemented by a spicy herbal and sour orange aroma that lingers. This strain is perfect for those looking to elevate both mind and body, offering a balanced experience that’s both uplifting and relaxing. one of the reasons hybrids are some of the best tbh.