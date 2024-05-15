stock photo similar to Mac 11
Mac 11

Mac 11 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and MAC. This strain is a beautiful blend of two potent and resinous strains that produce a smooth and balanced high. Mac 11 is 20%-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac 11 effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac 11 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Insane, Mac 11 features flavors like citrus, pepper, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mac 11 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mac 11 is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac 11, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mac 11 strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Mac 11 strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    12% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Alzheimer's
    12% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
Mac 11 strain reviews

May 15, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
#5 review.. currently walking around my Neighborhood crossed. Mac 11 will unlock parts of your memory that you forgot about.. you’ll be talkative. Extremely sentimental/ feel you emotions x2 but also completely relaxed. For someone looking for a 8pm-bedtime strain. This it mild controlable head high. Give it a try 💪🏼 ps yes I’m off Mac 11 rn writing this 😂
1 person found this helpful
June 6, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Has a great gassy, pungent taste and smell.
1 person found this helpful
June 18, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Honestly one of my favorite strains EVER! Anytime I see it I get it! It gets me giggly, with a great body high :) very pungent but a smooth smoke!
1 person found this helpful
Strain spotlight