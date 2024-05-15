#5 review.. currently walking around my Neighborhood crossed. Mac 11 will unlock parts of your memory that you forgot about.. you’ll be talkative. Extremely sentimental/ feel you emotions x2 but also completely relaxed. For someone looking for a 8pm-bedtime strain. This it mild controlable head high. Give it a try 💪🏼 ps yes I’m off Mac 11 rn writing this 😂