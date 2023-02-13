Mac Daddy reviews
x........a
February 13, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I just recently tried this for the first time and I’m pretty in love. It helps with my arthritis pain A LOT. I’m a lot less stiff from the arthritis and any anxiety or stress causing my body to tense up. Another wonderful thing about this one is it seems to be helpful with my C-PTSD! I get both physical and mental flashbacks but when I smoke this, I catch myself reasoning with myself (that makes sense if you dissociate) with a positive perspective and logic before panic goes into overdrive. Over all, I think this strain can help with just about anything. It’ll give you a case of the giggles and that’s always good for the soul. 🥰
n........1
October 14, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I got a jar of MacDaddy on recommendations from budtenders at my dispensary. They generally lead me to what I'm looking for and MacDaddy grown by Natural State Medicinals (NSM) really really impressed me. Is in the top 5 best strains for 2022 in my book. Incredible bud structure, colorful, dense, well cured, and manicured to perfection. It tastes great and the flavor is what my pallet craves on a cannabis strain. The effects are intense and fast acting as well long lasting. They start in your head with an intense cerebral rush that slowly settles into a relaxing euphoric effect. Also a tingly pain relieving effect surges throughout my body and I get real relief from even just a couple small hits. I've smoked and consumed cannabis over 17 years off and on and this strain has the most Medicinal benefits I have experienced at lower doses. Like 2 decent hits and relief for 3 to 4 hours incredible strain that really meshes with my body chemistry. This batch was at 20.92% THC/ 0.022% CBD. Has roughly 2.7% terpines Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are the dominant terpines. Total canabanoids were around 25%. GO NSM loved it so much I went back and got 2 more jars while it was on sale @ Enlightened love seeing all these Ethos genetics in our program. NSM Continually is getting better. If you're an AR Medical cannabis patient this one's well worth a try. Even in other market's, I bet this is still good and a must try! Cannabis is so Amazing!
n........3
July 29, 2022
Creative
Focused
Honestly, I don't know how to feel. It feels to me like a smooth way to relax and enjoy the rest of the day to yourself. It's a TREAT yourself!!! Yes! You get to do whatever you want at this moment. Go celebrate, sending positive vibes 🧘✨☺️
t........4
August 17, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Currently have taken at least 5 hits today and I can say this strain knocked me on my as*. Early this morning I couldn’t really sleep so I decided to go take a hit of the pen in hopes of getting some sleep and lemme tell ya, I went and laid down and instantly dosed off. Sadly, when I woke up I was really groggy…I had a hard time even getting outta bed. Then again, I hit this cart about 5x when I was hanging out with my gf… And I lasted ab 1hr 30 b4 she tapped out(I ain’t even nut)…So shi, if u need help lasting longer, dis a do the job.
m........8
November 12, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain!!! Oooohhhh this lovely piece of heaven! MAC Daddy is definitely in my top 3 strains! It’s taste and aroma takes me back to the very first time my father smoked with me more than 30 years ago I’ll never forget it! That spicy pine taste that relieves stress, worry, pain, depression and anxiety for me. This strain is like old school bud! The leniage wish I could find
a........o
February 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Went to feed the cats, ended up vacuuming under all the appliances 🤷🏻♀️
f........b
March 12, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
I got this from GLeaf… seems to be quite different than others. High in Terpinoline, the smell is always the same… and no clue how to describe. I love this strain, from this grower. It’s a euphoric, fun high and definitely gets you in the mood to strip all the clothes off your significant other. Excellent. Try it.
e........7
September 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
This is special. I have some homegrown small batch Mac daddy about an ounce and it’s the best Mac cut I’ve ever smoked. Mac daddy is Mac1 x OGKB2.0 Creamy peach mango smell and flavor coming off this one. Mostly indica. If you can get your hands on this it’s a must grab