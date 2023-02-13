I got a jar of MacDaddy on recommendations from budtenders at my dispensary. They generally lead me to what I'm looking for and MacDaddy grown by Natural State Medicinals (NSM) really really impressed me. Is in the top 5 best strains for 2022 in my book. Incredible bud structure, colorful, dense, well cured, and manicured to perfection. It tastes great and the flavor is what my pallet craves on a cannabis strain. The effects are intense and fast acting as well long lasting. They start in your head with an intense cerebral rush that slowly settles into a relaxing euphoric effect. Also a tingly pain relieving effect surges throughout my body and I get real relief from even just a couple small hits. I've smoked and consumed cannabis over 17 years off and on and this strain has the most Medicinal benefits I have experienced at lower doses. Like 2 decent hits and relief for 3 to 4 hours incredible strain that really meshes with my body chemistry. This batch was at 20.92% THC/ 0.022% CBD. Has roughly 2.7% terpines Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are the dominant terpines. Total canabanoids were around 25%. GO NSM loved it so much I went back and got 2 more jars while it was on sale @ Enlightened love seeing all these Ethos genetics in our program. NSM Continually is getting better. If you're an AR Medical cannabis patient this one's well worth a try. Even in other market's, I bet this is still good and a must try! Cannabis is so Amazing!