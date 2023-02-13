stock photo similar to Mac Daddy
Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Mac Daddy is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It has dense, grape-shaped nugs with dark green leaves, orange pistils, and frosty trichomes. Mac Daddy is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac Daddy effects include feeling euphoric, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac Daddy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Local Flower, Mac Daddy features flavors like nutty, earthy, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Mac Daddy typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. Mac Daddy has a pungent spicy taste and a skunky aroma that will fill the room. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Daddy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Mac Daddy strain effects

Reported by 31 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Mac Daddy strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    35% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
Mac Daddy strain reviews31

February 13, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
I just recently tried this for the first time and I’m pretty in love. It helps with my arthritis pain A LOT. I’m a lot less stiff from the arthritis and any anxiety or stress causing my body to tense up. Another wonderful thing about this one is it seems to be helpful with my C-PTSD! I get both physical and mental flashbacks but when I smoke this, I catch myself reasoning with myself (that makes sense if you dissociate) with a positive perspective and logic before panic goes into overdrive. Over all, I think this strain can help with just about anything. It’ll give you a case of the giggles and that’s always good for the soul. 🥰
28 people found this helpful
October 14, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I got a jar of MacDaddy on recommendations from budtenders at my dispensary. They generally lead me to what I'm looking for and MacDaddy grown by Natural State Medicinals (NSM) really really impressed me. Is in the top 5 best strains for 2022 in my book. Incredible bud structure, colorful, dense, well cured, and manicured to perfection. It tastes great and the flavor is what my pallet craves on a cannabis strain. The effects are intense and fast acting as well long lasting. They start in your head with an intense cerebral rush that slowly settles into a relaxing euphoric effect. Also a tingly pain relieving effect surges throughout my body and I get real relief from even just a couple small hits. I've smoked and consumed cannabis over 17 years off and on and this strain has the most Medicinal benefits I have experienced at lower doses. Like 2 decent hits and relief for 3 to 4 hours incredible strain that really meshes with my body chemistry. This batch was at 20.92% THC/ 0.022% CBD. Has roughly 2.7% terpines Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are the dominant terpines. Total canabanoids were around 25%. GO NSM loved it so much I went back and got 2 more jars while it was on sale @ Enlightened love seeing all these Ethos genetics in our program. NSM Continually is getting better. If you're an AR Medical cannabis patient this one's well worth a try. Even in other market's, I bet this is still good and a must try! Cannabis is so Amazing!
17 people found this helpful
July 29, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Honestly, I don't know how to feel. It feels to me like a smooth way to relax and enjoy the rest of the day to yourself. It's a TREAT yourself!!! Yes! You get to do whatever you want at this moment. Go celebrate, sending positive vibes 🧘✨☺️
11 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight