Mac Daddy
Mac Daddy is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Mac Daddy is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It has dense, grape-shaped nugs with dark green leaves, orange pistils, and frosty trichomes. Mac Daddy is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mac Daddy effects include feeling euphoric, hungry, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mac Daddy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Local Flower, Mac Daddy features flavors like nutty, earthy, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Mac Daddy typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. Mac Daddy has a pungent spicy taste and a skunky aroma that will fill the room. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mac Daddy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
