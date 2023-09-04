Mad Max reviews
c........x
September 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Amazing. My new favorite strain.
K........l
May 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
The happiest canabis iv had in a long time
q........x
January 5, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
I went out and bought a gram of live resin in a cartridge of this strain. This strain is amazing in the flavor. With an earthly inhale and a piney, peppery exhale with very subtle hints of lavender. The high is not too head hitting like a lot of Sativa dominant, Haze descendants. So, it’s a nice strain to wake up to, take a couple hits and go on with your day without the paranoia I can get with some Sativa strains. I’ve found that it helps with my depression and ptsd. This strain gets me laughing at stuff, again. After a few hours of hitting this strain, I start to get relaxation in the muscles and then some Indica ancestry starts to kick in, allowing me to kick back, relax and melt away. This strain is a must try if you haven’t. I’m giving it a 4 star only because of lack of creativity that I get from it compared to other Sativa dominant strains.
m........2
Yesterday
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
My new favorite daytime strain for my anxiety and panic attacks. Calms me down just enough with good focus.
d........d
February 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Definitely high on the sativa side with huge spikes in energy and creativity. Tastes on the side of fruity and earthy. Would recommend for first time users as the slight indica side is subtle enough to not cause couch lock.