I went out and bought a gram of live resin in a cartridge of this strain. This strain is amazing in the flavor. With an earthly inhale and a piney, peppery exhale with very subtle hints of lavender. The high is not too head hitting like a lot of Sativa dominant, Haze descendants. So, it’s a nice strain to wake up to, take a couple hits and go on with your day without the paranoia I can get with some Sativa strains. I’ve found that it helps with my depression and ptsd. This strain gets me laughing at stuff, again. After a few hours of hitting this strain, I start to get relaxation in the muscles and then some Indica ancestry starts to kick in, allowing me to kick back, relax and melt away. This strain is a must try if you haven’t. I’m giving it a 4 star only because of lack of creativity that I get from it compared to other Sativa dominant strains.