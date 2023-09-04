Mad Max
Mad Max is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Amnesia Haze and Top44. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mad Max is a rare and exclusive strain from DutchFem, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Mad Max is 11% THC, making this strain a gentle choice for beginners who can enjoy its buzzing effect at any time of the day. Leafly customers tell us Mad Max effects include feeling creative, relaxed, and concentrated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mad Max when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, post-traumatic syndrome, and insomnia. Bred by DutchFem, Mad Max features flavors like spicy, lemon, and hops. The dominant terpene of this strain is borneol, which is often associated with a minty aroma and soothing effects. The average price of Mad Max typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mad Max is a beautiful strain with lemon-green buds covered with orange hairs and sticky amber trichomes. The buds have a spicy herbal smell with hints of peach and citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mad Max, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
