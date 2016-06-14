ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Madagascar reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Madagascar.

Avatar for isaacamden9
Member since 2015
great to mix with edibles, mildly euphoric, very relaxing, great weed to smoke and chill
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for prdyrdhd
Member since 2012
Doesn't last long, bad flavor and smell.
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Very euphoric and happy high. Leaves you kind of stress free and relaxed after about 20 minutes or so the fatigue sits in. other than that it is a nice mellow high.
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for nihilum
Member since 2011
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for organicsarcasm
Member since 2010
Got to see some real nugs this time around, they have a very unique green to them, the hairs are dark reddish brown and the smell is funky, it stays skunky while maintaining an interesting nutty fragrance to it. The burnout effect is unavoidable with this strain, it's specifically a night time smoke...
HappySleepy