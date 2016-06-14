Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Got to see some real nugs this time around, they have a very unique green to them, the hairs are dark reddish brown and the smell is funky, it stays skunky while maintaining an interesting nutty fragrance to it. The burnout effect is unavoidable with this strain, it's specifically a night time smoke...