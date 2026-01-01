Madd Fruit is a flavorful, balanced hybrid that leans into sweet, fruit-forward genetics for a smooth and enjoyable experience. Built around Runtz lineage, this strain delivers a terp-rich profile packed with tropical fruit, berry, and candy-like sweetness, with a creamy finish and a touch of light gas. On the inhale, expect bright, juicy fruit flavors with a sugary, candy-like edge, followed by a smooth, slightly creamy exhale with subtle citrus and funk. The aroma is equally vibrant, making it a standout for fans of dessert-style strains. The effects come on with an uplifting, euphoric head high that boosts mood and sociability, then ease into a gentle body relaxation that keeps things balanced and functional. Madd Fruit is a great anytime option for those looking to stay relaxed, happy, and engaged. If you've tried Madd Fruit, try leaving a review!