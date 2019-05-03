ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mag 91
  4. Reviews

Mag 91 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mag 91.

Reviews

7

Avatar for Cupanudles
Member since 2016
Amazing pain relief! ❤️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Relaxedandchill
Member since 2019
This is the best strain I have ever had so far. DAMNNNNNN GINA!!!!!!!! The tingling sensation is the best felling one could have.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Demensha
Member since 2016
It was amazing for sleep! It did make me pretty nauseous and I felt a lot of pressure behind the eyes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for crpgsxr
Member since 2019
I have very high standards and mag 91 is in my top 5 at all times..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Bertimus
Member since 2016
I really like the overall feeling. It fits for more of a “sitting around talking” type of setting. When I tried it I took a nice hit from a Cartridge and went back to my video game. Yeah, that was 3 or 4 days ago and I’m still fixing things I messed up while playing! Lol So I wouldn’t smoke it and t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PurpleRainDog
Member since 2019
Real interesting hybrid - really enjoyable in the right setting. Two big hits off the cart and I’m off. Starts off with and energized mind and buzzy body effects. Haven’t experienced an electric tingle sensation like it before. Along with that comes a heightened state of emotion - reading can becom...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyTingly
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Awesome strain!! Wasn’t what I expected it to be but turned out to be a great strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings