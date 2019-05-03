Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I really like the overall feeling. It fits for more of a “sitting around talking” type of setting. When I tried it I took a nice hit from a Cartridge and went back to my video game. Yeah, that was 3 or 4 days ago and I’m still fixing things I messed up while playing! Lol So I wouldn’t smoke it and t...
Real interesting hybrid - really enjoyable in the right setting. Two big hits off the cart and I’m off. Starts off with and energized mind and buzzy body effects. Haven’t experienced an electric tingle sensation like it before. Along with that comes a heightened state of emotion - reading can becom...