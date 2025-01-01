stock photo similar to Magnetic Marker
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Magnetic Marker
Magnetic Marker is a cannabis stain from G13 Labs Seeds. Magnetic Marker is a cross of Permanent Marker and Dosidos. Magnetic Marker has dessert terps with notes of soap and gassy notes. Magnetic Marker’s impact is uplifting.
