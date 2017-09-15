ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Magnificent Mile

Magnificent Mile by Ataraxia is an Iranian landrace propagated in the great state of Illinois. This heavy bud grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness. Magnificent Mile gets its name from Chicago’s own “Magnificent Mile” stretch of Michigan Avenue, which is known for its opulent skyscrapers and twinkling city lights.

PauldoDodo
2017
This is the single best overall flower from an Illinois cultivator. It's absolutely beautiful in look, superb in aroma and has a heavy knockout effect. It's always the last thing I do before bed. I get giddy and excited every time I open up a new Mag Mile pack. I take in a nice long big deep w...
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
indigo2796
2017
This strain is one I have been fortunate enough to have tried right before I moved to Vegas (actually took it with us). Initially, the high is like a fuzzy blanket swathed over the entirety of existence. Euphoria and calm wash over you in waves and pain fades into the recesses of your mind with ease...
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Phineous
2017
My favorite strain from Ataraxia which is also known as Gold Leaf. Very strong (28%+) Indica with purple hues that packs a wallop. Excellent strain for my migraines and has kush qualities that ease depression and anxiety. Excellent taste of pine/berry with an after taste of diesel. Highly recommende...
feelings
EuphoricFocused
WillyNo
2017
Just bought this flower today and writing this review after vaping two bowls, (the reader is warned) . Right now felling happy, energetic, kinda hyped. Hoping it won't keep me awake. As far as pain goes, (what pain?) it works great, which means I haven't said or yelled OUCH for a couple of hours!!!
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Chitownflower
2017
This strain by Goldleaf is by far the best in Illinois. It has helped me tremendously with back pain and anxiety so I can get a full nights sleep. Ataraxia has raised the. At with there genetics especially with Mag Mile.
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
