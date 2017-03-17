A high caliber strain of mysterious origins, Buddha Seeds took a variety of powerful ruderalis, indica, and sativa strains to create this auto-flowering hybrid. This plant will explode with growth and branches and will provide high yields of spicy-smelling flowers. Magnum takes predominantly after its sativa parent when it comes to effects, producing fits of laughter and a euphoric cerebral blast.
Magnum
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Member since 2014
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
Show all