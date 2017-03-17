Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I found Magnum to be more like a chronic type herb. Very relaxing, and it will get you through the day. If you're going to buy regular, you might as well put in a little bit more and by this strain. I usually combine high quality medicinal buds and alternate between those and a more regular type str...