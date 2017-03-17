ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Magnum reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Magnum.

Reviews

31

Avatar for MikeS33
Member since 2019
Created by the breeders at Marijuana-seeds.nl (London). more info coming soon.
Avatar for BillyBong_Thorton
Member since 2019
Really strong has me relaxed
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Okiesfinest
Member since 2018
great sativa strain
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Diego22314
Member since 2018
Sweet addictive smell I enyojed smeeling it a lot, also the taste is incredible. Made me get so high, i was tripping balls insane.
EnergeticTalkative
Avatar for hid
Member since 2015
nice grow exprience! high flavour n big uniform buds!
Avatar for CannabisExpert
Member since 2017
I found Magnum to be more like a chronic type herb. Very relaxing, and it will get you through the day. If you're going to buy regular, you might as well put in a little bit more and by this strain. I usually combine high quality medicinal buds and alternate between those and a more regular type str...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Solivagante
Member since 2018
12 semanas y 40-50g promedio. sabor y aroma a limón y herbal. subidón instantáneo, muy energético y cerebral. sensaciones generales: enérgico, Alegre, enfocado, sociable, positivo.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Dagredap
Member since 2018
Excelente para reír y compartir, pero con mucha agua en la mano!!!! Jajaja
