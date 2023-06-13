So this is a question over a review.. It is a mix of 2 popular strains both of sativa, yet it advertises on here as a "hybrid that leaves you lazy" Now how does that make sense? Is it just me or does it seem like they just make stuff up these days? If there is a discussion board for these kind of topics please point me to it. Thank you! PS, I as well find it more lazy like, again that makes no sense, being a hybrid of 2 Sativa's I love for the reason of uppity effects.