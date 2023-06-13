Mai Tai reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mai Tai.
Mai Tai strain effects
Mai Tai strain flavors
Mai Tai strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
t........e
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
I'm a little older 64 I have to sit down on strong strains but the high is really heavy and lingers overall a great strain and choice
n........0
May 31, 2023
Giggly
Happy
tasted a maze eeng, relaxed my nerves helped my anxiety :)
c........6
May 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain definitely will be getting it again. #2!!!!
s........7
October 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
So this is a question over a review.. It is a mix of 2 popular strains both of sativa, yet it advertises on here as a "hybrid that leaves you lazy" Now how does that make sense? Is it just me or does it seem like they just make stuff up these days? If there is a discussion board for these kind of topics please point me to it. Thank you! PS, I as well find it more lazy like, again that makes no sense, being a hybrid of 2 Sativa's I love for the reason of uppity effects.
j........7
July 25, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Ive read hundreds of reviews but never wrote one. But MAI TAI is easily in my top 3. Ive been smoking cartridges for about ten years now, and this strain tastes great, smells great, and gives that perfect high that i can only explain as comfortable and content. Its a great strain to smoke before you watch a Biden montage.
e........5
June 21, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Great strain. I get about 20-30 minutes of super focused productivity, followed by a complete body high that relaxes tense muscles. I love smoking this to get me through any chores before winding down for the day, or if I’m heading to the beach.
A........8
August 17, 2023
if you still wanna be able to function fully and not feel high yeah it's a good strain to smoke. not by any means something I liked thought it was weak
s........n
November 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
definitely relaxes the whole body, I was riding the euphoria for a good while~ helped my anxiety so much