Mai Tai reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mai Tai.

Mai Tai strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Happy

Tingly

Mai Tai strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    13% of people say it helps with Pain

June 13, 2023
I'm a little older 64 I have to sit down on strong strains but the high is really heavy and lingers overall a great strain and choice
May 31, 2023
tasted a maze eeng, relaxed my nerves helped my anxiety :)
May 29, 2023
Great strain definitely will be getting it again. #2!!!!
October 11, 2023
So this is a question over a review.. It is a mix of 2 popular strains both of sativa, yet it advertises on here as a "hybrid that leaves you lazy" Now how does that make sense? Is it just me or does it seem like they just make stuff up these days? If there is a discussion board for these kind of topics please point me to it. Thank you! PS, I as well find it more lazy like, again that makes no sense, being a hybrid of 2 Sativa's I love for the reason of uppity effects.
July 25, 2023
Ive read hundreds of reviews but never wrote one. But MAI TAI is easily in my top 3. Ive been smoking cartridges for about ten years now, and this strain tastes great, smells great, and gives that perfect high that i can only explain as comfortable and content. Its a great strain to smoke before you watch a Biden montage.
June 21, 2023
Great strain. I get about 20-30 minutes of super focused productivity, followed by a complete body high that relaxes tense muscles. I love smoking this to get me through any chores before winding down for the day, or if I’m heading to the beach.
August 17, 2023
if you still wanna be able to function fully and not feel high yeah it's a good strain to smoke. not by any means something I liked thought it was weak
November 25, 2023
definitely relaxes the whole body, I was riding the euphoria for a good while~ helped my anxiety so much
