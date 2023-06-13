stock photo similar to Mai Tai
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Mai Tai

aka Mai Thai

Mai Tai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Waui and Tutti Frutti strains. This bud brings the best of its insanely delicious flavor to a super lifted full-bodied high, creating the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. Mai Tai is 26-32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mai Tai effects include euphoria, sociability, and tingling. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mai Tai when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and inflammation. Bred by unknown breeders, Mai Tai features flavors like citrus, fruity, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mai Tai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a sweet and citrusy tropical fruity flavor with a touch of sharp mint to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a fruity berry overtone accented by sweet and sour citrus and sharp flowery mint. Mai Tai buds have fluffy dense oversized bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mai Tai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Mai Tai strain effects

Reported by 33 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Tingly

Mai Tai strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    13% of people say it helps with Pain
Mai Tai strain reviews33

June 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Dizzy
I'm a little older 64 I have to sit down on strong strains but the high is really heavy and lingers overall a great strain and choice
22 people found this helpful
May 31, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
tasted a maze eeng, relaxed my nerves helped my anxiety :)
12 people found this helpful
May 29, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Great strain definitely will be getting it again. #2!!!!
10 people found this helpful
