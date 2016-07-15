ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Reviews

Avatar for shatterchamp
Member since 2016
This is a lovely, well balanced hybrid. Big, dank, purple flowers. Great medicine for any time
Avatar for ryguy5150
Member since 2016
Strong syrebral high it fades into a body high last about three and a half hours. Relieve the pain in my back. Very sweet taste nice aroma in dry herb form. Extracted a little via hot flat iron and parchment paper dabbed it up went to the Moon very nice
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
I found this strain to be a little bit tasteless. It has earthy and sweet undertones but overall it seemed weak especially for a crumble. The mind relaxation is great like a soft blanket hugging your brain. The body sensation is like a light tingle that radiates throughout the body emanating from my...
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for nacho6442
Member since 2015
The High is the best one I have had yet but it makes me a Lil paranoid
Avatar for Priscillar0x
Member since 2016
The majestic had me extremely creative, super purple and super dank!
Avatar for TrichomePrincess
Member since 2016
love the flavor and i love the high, i could smoke this every single day
