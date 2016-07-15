We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Strong syrebral high it fades into a body high last about three and a half hours. Relieve the pain in my back. Very sweet taste nice aroma in dry herb form. Extracted a little via hot flat iron and parchment paper dabbed it up went to the Moon very nice
I found this strain to be a little bit tasteless. It has earthy and sweet undertones but overall it seemed weak especially for a crumble. The mind relaxation is great like a soft blanket hugging your brain. The body sensation is like a light tingle that radiates throughout the body emanating from my...