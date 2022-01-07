Malibu OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malibu OG.
Malibu OG strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Malibu OG strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
V........0
January 7, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Method: Heavy Hitter's "Malibu OG" Vape Cartridges. My favorite OG strain. Sweet berries and cream with a bit of marshmallow. Daytime indica high. Great sleep. Wish I could find it in flower form. 5/5 Stars.
S........s
September 15, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Dose dependant: Concentrate vape goes a long way. If in an amorous mood, wonderful for preventing back pain and sustaining the mood with a relaxed unhurried feeling. Recommend a light to medium dose. A heavy dose and you will not finish! Right up to the edge. Flavor: more of a fruity, smooth taste. Not harsh at all unless you take a heavy rip and then it is still smooth but with coughing. Shelf Life: Kept in dark cool cabinet. 2-years and still working fine. Last Drop: My first cart, extracted all the way to the end. The second cart is about 10% left and starting to get a reduced slow. Like several others, keep drawing, you'll get a pop then the product will flow. Price: last purchase 2022 stocked up, $40gr in California. Sadness: only available in California.
S........6
January 8, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Dry eyes
I bought the Heavy Hitters cartridge 97.9% THC 0.21% CBD At a temperature setting of 3.2v, my initial thought after first pill was "mmh. This is tasty." It has an obvious taste of pineapple. However, there's a spicy aspect to it. Not spice of the tongue, but the way it burns your throat. The pill is initially smooth, but as soon as you exhale, you can feel the burn in back of your throat. 2 hits in, and I can say that I am very high. It's. Happy high. I am not couch-locked, but content. Content with writing this review, and content in whatever I do. I feel uplifted and euphoric, even. I feel like the comedown will make me sleepy, which is just what I need when it comes to nighttime use.
M........5
January 9, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
33 yrs of smoking & this is one of my personal top 5 strains. I absolutely love it as it hits in every way- pain relief, calming, relieves stress/tension, doesn't make you hungry, you can smoke anytime & just a great all around strain imo. Wish it came out more often.
g........s
December 14, 2021
clear headed and energetic with no anxiety. perfect daytime/anytime strain. nice nugs, would recommend 💯
n........w
February 6, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I get the feeling of being hugged or being under a weighted blanket. I also feel like a bliss euphoric senesation.
a........0
January 15, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice powerful strain! The taste is peppery, floral and I felt a little bit of chestnut and toasted flavors. Intense relaxation without feeling completely sedated, uplifting , happy and gets you on a good mood without getting euphoric, nice cerebral and body high balance.
4........q
August 6, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Lemon, refreshing. Love it.