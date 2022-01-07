I bought the Heavy Hitters cartridge 97.9% THC 0.21% CBD At a temperature setting of 3.2v, my initial thought after first pill was "mmh. This is tasty." It has an obvious taste of pineapple. However, there's a spicy aspect to it. Not spice of the tongue, but the way it burns your throat. The pill is initially smooth, but as soon as you exhale, you can feel the burn in back of your throat. 2 hits in, and I can say that I am very high. It's. Happy high. I am not couch-locked, but content. Content with writing this review, and content in whatever I do. I feel uplifted and euphoric, even. I feel like the comedown will make me sleepy, which is just what I need when it comes to nighttime use.

