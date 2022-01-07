Malibu OG
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Uplifted
Energetic
Happy
Pineapple
Blueberry
Berry
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Linalool
Malibu OG effects are mostly calming.
Malibu OG potency is higher THC than average.
Malibu OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and happy. Malibu OG has 24% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Malibu OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Malibu OG strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Malibu OG strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Malibu OG strain reviews(8)
V........0
January 7, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
a........0
January 15, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
g........s
December 14, 2021