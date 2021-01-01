Loading…

Malibu Pie

Hybrid
THC 19%CBG 1%Myrcene

Malibu Pie potency is higher than average.

Malibu Pie is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Malibu Pie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Leafly logo

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Malibu Pie terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Malibu Pie is myrcene, followed by limonene and pinene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Limonene(citrus)Pinene(pine)

Strain spotlight

