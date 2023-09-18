Honestly I don’t even leave reviews. But this strain was so bad that I feel like I have absolutely no choice. I grabbed this from Pharmkent as a curio everyday 1/4, usually the everyday line is pretty decent especially for the price range, but this one is not it. Upon opening the container I was hit with a piney aroma, not strong at all but a hint of pine. When grabbing the nug it was dry, a light green, with tons of hairs, but it was fluffy, and dry, there was no stickiness to it whatsoever, I’m talking broke down an entire gram by hand and there was nothing on my fingertips (should’ve took that as a sign). The taste, was literally unlike any bud I’ve tasted before, the only thing I can compare it to was when I’ve smoked straight CBD. I’ve been smoking for some time, and usually after 5-10 hits I’m feeling the effects, with this absolutely nothing, no chest tightening, no smiling, no eyes lowering, nothing at all. When I say I smoked back to back and literally felt nothing it would be an understatement. This alone is enough for me to never purchase this strain again, and especially never to visit Pharmkent again. Bummer