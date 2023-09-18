Malibu Pure Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malibu Pure Kush.
Malibu Pure Kush strain effects
Malibu Pure Kush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Malibu Pure Kush reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........g
September 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Been smoking for a minute and this is the first strain that made me go out of my way and give it a 5 star review. Enough said!!!
S........2
January 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I’m a heavy, Daily smoker & lemmee tell ya…this sh** hit just right!! It’s that high I’ve been looking for.. old school & very relaxed!! My 3rd go around with this one & I’ll keep coming back!!🥰
p........e
December 28, 2023
Honestly I don’t even leave reviews. But this strain was so bad that I feel like I have absolutely no choice. I grabbed this from Pharmkent as a curio everyday 1/4, usually the everyday line is pretty decent especially for the price range, but this one is not it. Upon opening the container I was hit with a piney aroma, not strong at all but a hint of pine. When grabbing the nug it was dry, a light green, with tons of hairs, but it was fluffy, and dry, there was no stickiness to it whatsoever, I’m talking broke down an entire gram by hand and there was nothing on my fingertips (should’ve took that as a sign). The taste, was literally unlike any bud I’ve tasted before, the only thing I can compare it to was when I’ve smoked straight CBD. I’ve been smoking for some time, and usually after 5-10 hits I’m feeling the effects, with this absolutely nothing, no chest tightening, no smiling, no eyes lowering, nothing at all. When I say I smoked back to back and literally felt nothing it would be an understatement. This alone is enough for me to never purchase this strain again, and especially never to visit Pharmkent again. Bummer
a........e
April 10, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Excellent strain for calming down but still motivated. I’ll by this again for sure.
q........p
December 23, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Curio everyday flower (machine trim, $25 1/8) - vaped at 410f with a POTV LOBO. Buds are dense. Ground one up and it smells minty with a hint of pine.. sort of resembles the smell of an Andy mint.. sort of.. Took 8 nice pulls 10 mins ago. My eyes are feeling like I just took 8 nice pulls. Going to need eye drops for dryness. I feel super chill. Body feels relaxed. Mind is clear. I can see this strain being used for insomnia relief. This is that “lay back, close your eyes and drift off into deep thought” shit. You could easily fall asleep if you wanted to. Not in a sedative way, but a super relaxed, mentally clear way. I’m happy a bought a decent amount. This will be my new go-to for those nights after a long stressful day. I do want to remind that my batch is budget grade. I would think that if you picked up some of that hand trimmed good-good.. well.. that shit might send you off to Narnia for a bit. Have fun!
b........5
February 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This is my first time leaving a comment. This Curio Malibu Pure Kush is the first time I've gotten it and it is definitely a go to. You will not be disappointed if you smoke everyday.