Malibu Pure Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Malibu Pure Kush.

Malibu Pure Kush strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Creative

Malibu Pure Kush strain flavors

Mint

Pine

Earthy

Malibu Pure Kush strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain

September 18, 2023
Loading...Happy
Been smoking for a minute and this is the first strain that made me go out of my way and give it a 5 star review. Enough said!!!
11 people found this helpful
January 3, 2024
Loading...Happy
I’m a heavy, Daily smoker & lemmee tell ya…this sh** hit just right!! It’s that high I’ve been looking for.. old school & very relaxed!! My 3rd go around with this one & I’ll keep coming back!!🥰
4 people found this helpful
December 28, 2023
Honestly I don’t even leave reviews. But this strain was so bad that I feel like I have absolutely no choice. I grabbed this from Pharmkent as a curio everyday 1/4, usually the everyday line is pretty decent especially for the price range, but this one is not it. Upon opening the container I was hit with a piney aroma, not strong at all but a hint of pine. When grabbing the nug it was dry, a light green, with tons of hairs, but it was fluffy, and dry, there was no stickiness to it whatsoever, I’m talking broke down an entire gram by hand and there was nothing on my fingertips (should’ve took that as a sign). The taste, was literally unlike any bud I’ve tasted before, the only thing I can compare it to was when I’ve smoked straight CBD. I’ve been smoking for some time, and usually after 5-10 hits I’m feeling the effects, with this absolutely nothing, no chest tightening, no smiling, no eyes lowering, nothing at all. When I say I smoked back to back and literally felt nothing it would be an understatement. This alone is enough for me to never purchase this strain again, and especially never to visit Pharmkent again. Bummer
3 people found this helpful
April 10, 2024
Excellent strain for calming down but still motivated. I’ll by this again for sure.
2 people found this helpful
December 23, 2023
Curio everyday flower (machine trim, $25 1/8) - vaped at 410f with a POTV LOBO. Buds are dense. Ground one up and it smells minty with a hint of pine.. sort of resembles the smell of an Andy mint.. sort of.. Took 8 nice pulls 10 mins ago. My eyes are feeling like I just took 8 nice pulls. Going to need eye drops for dryness. I feel super chill. Body feels relaxed. Mind is clear. I can see this strain being used for insomnia relief. This is that “lay back, close your eyes and drift off into deep thought” shit. You could easily fall asleep if you wanted to. Not in a sedative way, but a super relaxed, mentally clear way. I’m happy a bought a decent amount. This will be my new go-to for those nights after a long stressful day. I do want to remind that my batch is budget grade. I would think that if you picked up some of that hand trimmed good-good.. well.. that shit might send you off to Narnia for a bit. Have fun!
2 people found this helpful
February 10, 2024
This is my first time leaving a comment. This Curio Malibu Pure Kush is the first time I've gotten it and it is definitely a go to. You will not be disappointed if you smoke everyday.
2 people found this helpful

