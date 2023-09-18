stock photo similar to Malibu Pure Kush
HybridTHC 21%CBD 0%

Malibu Pure Kush

Malibu Pure Kush is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hindu Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica, delivering a predominantly relaxing and sedating experience. Malibu Pure Kush is prized for its earthy and pungent aroma, with subtle notes of pine and spice. It's a strain that's better suited for experienced cannabis consumers due to its high THC content, typically reaching around 25%. This potency makes it an ideal choice for those seeking robust and long-lasting effects. Leafly customers report that Malibu Pure Kush's effects include a deep sense of relaxation, sedation, and a profound body high. It's frequently selected by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Malibu Pure Kush features flavors like earthy pine and a subtle spiciness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and relaxing properties. The average price of Malibu Pure Kush typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, contingent on your location and the dispensary. Its potent effects and classic aroma make it a sought-after choice among cannabis enthusiasts seeking relaxation and relief. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Malibu Pure Kush, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Malibu Pure Kush

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Malibu Pure Kush strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Creative

Malibu Pure Kush strain flavors

Loading...

Mint

Loading...

Pine

Loading...

Earthy

Malibu Pure Kush strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Insomnia
    20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Malibu Pure Kush products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Malibu Pure Kush near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Malibu Pure Kush strain reviews6

September 18, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Been smoking for a minute and this is the first strain that made me go out of my way and give it a 5 star review. Enough said!!!
11 people found this helpful
January 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I’m a heavy, Daily smoker & lemmee tell ya…this sh** hit just right!! It’s that high I’ve been looking for.. old school & very relaxed!! My 3rd go around with this one & I’ll keep coming back!!🥰
4 people found this helpful
December 28, 2023
Honestly I don’t even leave reviews. But this strain was so bad that I feel like I have absolutely no choice. I grabbed this from Pharmkent as a curio everyday 1/4, usually the everyday line is pretty decent especially for the price range, but this one is not it. Upon opening the container I was hit with a piney aroma, not strong at all but a hint of pine. When grabbing the nug it was dry, a light green, with tons of hairs, but it was fluffy, and dry, there was no stickiness to it whatsoever, I’m talking broke down an entire gram by hand and there was nothing on my fingertips (should’ve took that as a sign). The taste, was literally unlike any bud I’ve tasted before, the only thing I can compare it to was when I’ve smoked straight CBD. I’ve been smoking for some time, and usually after 5-10 hits I’m feeling the effects, with this absolutely nothing, no chest tightening, no smiling, no eyes lowering, nothing at all. When I say I smoked back to back and literally felt nothing it would be an understatement. This alone is enough for me to never purchase this strain again, and especially never to visit Pharmkent again. Bummer
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Malibu Pure Kush strain genetics

Strain parent
Ghi
Grand Hindu
parent
Malibu Pure Kush
MPK
Malibu Pure Kush