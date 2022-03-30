Mambo MD was designed by One Leg Up Cooperative for medical use crossing the high potency CBD properties of Cannatonic with the THC dominant Mambo MG. This combination brings a 50/50 hybrid to the table with the tight dense purple look of Mambo MG and the potency and terpene profile of Cannatonic. Boasting up to 18.6% THC and 8.3% CBD in the same flower, it has an odor of clove, flowers, and menthol. Its effects include help for body aches, joint and muscle pain, anti-inflammation, headaches/migraines, anti-anxiety, and mood stimulation. In addition, several women have reported effects of arousal and an alleviation of performance anxiety. Mambo MD’s biggest strength is its clear headed high which allows you to medicate before trying to accomplish a task. This rare and unique blend of THC and CBD make this strain a great daytime enhancer for those with an ailment which holds them back. GROW INFO: FLOWER TIME: 63 - 70 day flower time YIELD: 800g per 1000w light NOTES: 10 Day Flush for purple color

1 person found this helpful helpful report