Mambo MD effects are mostly calming.
Mambo MD strain effects
Mambo MD strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 40% of people say it helps with Hypertension
- 40% of people say it helps with Migraines
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mambo MD strain reviews(6)
r........7
March 30, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
wouldn’t buy again
O........p
August 21, 2021
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Mambo MD was designed by One Leg Up Cooperative for medical use crossing the high potency CBD properties of Cannatonic with the THC dominant Mambo MG. This combination brings a 50/50 hybrid to the table with the tight dense purple look of Mambo MG and the potency and terpene profile of Cannatonic. Boasting up to 18.6% THC and 8.3% CBD in the same flower, it has an odor of clove, flowers, and menthol. Its effects include help for body aches, joint and muscle pain, anti-inflammation, headaches/migraines, anti-anxiety, and mood stimulation. In addition, several women have reported effects of arousal and an alleviation of performance anxiety. Mambo MD’s biggest strength is its clear headed high which allows you to medicate before trying to accomplish a task. This rare and unique blend of THC and CBD make this strain a great daytime enhancer for those with an ailment which holds them back. GROW INFO: FLOWER TIME: 63 - 70 day flower time YIELD: 800g per 1000w light NOTES: 10 Day Flush for purple color
c........g
November 15, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
CBD heavy, super fragrant strain. Perfect way to reel in the evening after a long day of work. Especially nice after the gym, soothes those sore muscles.