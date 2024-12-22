Mandarin Confectionary
MCo
Hybrid
Energetic
Talkative
Creative
Diesel
Grape
Berry
Mandarin Confectionary effects are mostly energizing.
Mandarin Confectionary is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mandarin Confectionary, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mandarin Confectionary strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Mandarin Confectionary strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mandarin Confectionary strain reviews(13)
J........9
December 22, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Excellent strain would I try it again? I would again again again and again 😂😁 tastey huh like a manderian lollipop that says the word aroused on it ❤️ great for marriage counseling lol although I must say this one's for the experienced does get a psychedelic if u take a monster hit 🎯 !!! U gotta grab this one if u see it does make one creative to i think or enhances what's already there great strain thank u weeds gods for this one
A........1
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
My body is light as feather. But mind is heavy . 🥱 I’m feeling like a cloud .☁️ but with rainy weather 🫠💥bam pow ! She down on the ground . Find her laying with a paper bag . You don’t even know what this strain be doing to me . In da couch is absolutely right. Buds are very deceiving , and small but them suckers pack a punch 🥊. Float like a butterfly sting like a nuclear punch to your noggin by ok Mikey Tyson himself. My eye lids feel like two lil bandannas. My head feels like an asteroid shat out of a worm hole traveling fuckin fast boi. I think I could smash a whole pizza rn
l........n
July 10, 2022
pretty good