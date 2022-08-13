Mandarin Confectionary reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mandarin Confectionary.
Mandarin Confectionary strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Mandarin Confectionary strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 9% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
m........r
August 13, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
picked up an oz of flower from the fire station for just $90! couldn't pass up a price like that. The buds were small, dense, and covered in trichs. Smokes well with a slight fruit taste. Definitely not "Grade A" but a great pick-me-up sativa that i like to enjoy in the mornings.
A........1
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
My body is light as feather. But mind is heavy . 🥱 I’m feeling like a cloud .☁️ but with rainy weather 🫠💥bam pow ! She down on the ground . Find her laying with a paper bag . You don’t even know what this strain be doing to me . In da couch is absolutely right. Buds are very deceiving , and small but them suckers pack a punch 🥊. Float like a butterfly sting like a nuclear punch to your noggin by ok Mikey Tyson himself. My eye lids feel like two lil bandannas. My head feels like an asteroid shat out of a worm hole traveling fuckin fast boi. I think I could smash a whole pizza rn
b........y
August 28, 2022
Tastes suuuuuper nutty. Idk whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing sometimes, but, like, it’s fine. My gf n I had it with us in Hocking Hills, OH and it made all of the already amazing hikes really magical ⭐️
B........h
November 28, 2022
Energetic
Uplifted
Nice uplifting sativa like pick me up, followed by a nice relaxing need to sit on the couch. Its THC flower is great for the day, the flowers themselves were leafy and fluffy, but still a nice smoke.
k........e
July 25, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain has a wonderful scent and smokes so smoothly. This is the perfect Indica to put you in the couch and make you sleepy.
J........0
July 30, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
It makes you feel like you just took 5 shots of the best whiskey. Calms down for your enjoyment!
l........n
July 10, 2022
pretty good
s........5
May 24, 2022
Relaxed
Very mellow, good thing they were 20$ an eighth. Leafy and fluffy so it takes a little extra. Not great but not as bad as others I've had. So it's good for a novice.