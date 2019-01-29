Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A favorite! Have only found in crumble and shatter at Trulieve in Florida. Both are exceptional. By far the tastiest crumble I've tried. Fruity and sweet. High THC content 80-85%. Great consistency. Excellent mellow high to head and body. Very good for anxiety and stress. Highly recommend.
Very creative strain. Musicians (especially guitarists and vocalists) will adore this strain for it's immediately apparent creative flow that is unique to this strain. After some time it can be somewhat sedating, however if one remains active it is easily consumed in the daylight hours by experience...
Good in flower, great in shatter/crumble and just amazing in rosin. This strain just begs to be used on a peak or a carta!!! euphoria and bliss combine. Great for anxiety, paranoia, muscle spams and depression!!