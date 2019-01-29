ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Mandarin Dreams reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Mandarin Dreams.

Avatar for Britney1214
Member since 2019
Not my favorite. For me it was mellow and didn't help much with pain but did calm my anxiety.
Avatar for TheOWG
Member since 2019
Solid smooth euphoric high. Brings you up then let’s you down hard. Great high. I’ve had some indices that pretend to be Mandarin Dreams but they are not quite worthy. Outstanding strain.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Mojotokin
Member since 2019
A favorite! Have only found in crumble and shatter at Trulieve in Florida. Both are exceptional. By far the tastiest crumble I've tried. Fruity and sweet. High THC content 80-85%. Great consistency. Excellent mellow high to head and body. Very good for anxiety and stress. Highly recommend.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for eldergoon
Member since 2015
Very creative strain. Musicians (especially guitarists and vocalists) will adore this strain for it's immediately apparent creative flow that is unique to this strain. After some time it can be somewhat sedating, however if one remains active it is easily consumed in the daylight hours by experience...
Avatar for Jakefr0mstat3_farm
Member since 2019
Good in flower, great in shatter/crumble and just amazing in rosin. This strain just begs to be used on a peak or a carta!!! euphoria and bliss combine. Great for anxiety, paranoia, muscle spams and depression!!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Ualapalau
Member since 2019
Nice looking colorful buds with lots of sparkling trichomes and golden pistils. Fruity citrus pith flavor. Effects were mellow, relaxing feeling.
Avatar for Rich_Smokes
Member since 2019
Mandarin Dreams is a smooth mellow high. Turn the TV on, make popcorn, and get comfortable. you may be instore for a nap as well.
Relaxed
Avatar for djmrflow
Member since 2019
Not harsh but smooth pungent sweet overall blend. Good for evening when want to get stuff done, not complete knock out. Helps with nerve issue down leg.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed