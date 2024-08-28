Mandarin Haze reviews
August 28, 2024
If youre the type that gets knocked out because of myrcene STAY AWAY FROM THIS STRAIN. the description of 'uplifting, energizing, euphoric' is a big lie. anything with myrcene as the dominate terp is going to have a strong sedative effect, and mandarin haze is no exception. I pass out as soon as i smoke this, get no sense of euphoria and honestly no sense of high at all. it just makes me exhausted. Given the fact this is often considered a premium bud and is more expensive? it really isn't worth it unless you have severe insomnia (which i do, and even i now know to avoid this strain like th plague).