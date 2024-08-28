Mandarin Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Haze and another unknown Haze strain. This strain is 85% sativa and 15% indica. Mandarin Haze is a refreshing and energizing strain that offers a powerful and uplifting experience, along with a mild mandarin aroma on top of the haze undertones. This strain is ideal for people who need new, fresh energies or want to boost their creativity and focus. Mandarin Haze is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mandarin Haze effects include feeling euphoric, insightful, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mandarin Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, chronic pain, and lack of appetite. Bred by Ministry of Cannabis, Mandarin Haze features flavors like citrus, earthy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator properties. The average price of Mandarin Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Mandarin Haze is a rare and delicious strain that can help you enjoy the moment and get things done. It has dense and frosty buds with purple and green hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mandarin Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.