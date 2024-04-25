Just picked up a qt at the dispensary and rolled up with my fiancee a few mins ago after she got off work just the vibe I needed for my day off and just the vibe she need after a long shift in the hospital. We are both chilling and watching a movie something we rarely ever do due to our crazy work schedule. Still functional as a chef a I get so creative in the kitchen when I smoked so dinner finna be 🔥🔥