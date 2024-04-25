Mandarin Skunk reviews
Mandarin Skunk strain effects
Mandarin Skunk strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
N........0
April 25, 2024
Focused
Uplifted
After the first couple hits, I immediately was in a great mood. This is the perfect hybrid, in my opinion. You get the uplifted, energized, focused feeling from the Sativa side, which is counterbalanced by the relaxed full body high from the indica side. It's just the perfect high for any occasion. As a daily smoker of all different strains, I was really impressed with this one! Definitely recommended!
h........8
May 2, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Just picked up a qt at the dispensary and rolled up with my fiancee a few mins ago after she got off work just the vibe I needed for my day off and just the vibe she need after a long shift in the hospital. We are both chilling and watching a movie something we rarely ever do due to our crazy work schedule. Still functional as a chef a I get so creative in the kitchen when I smoked so dinner finna be 🔥🔥
m........4
November 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
