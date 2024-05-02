Mandarin Skunk
Mandarin Skunk effects are mostly energizing.
Mandarin Skunk is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Herijuana with Orange Skunk; it is another name for Mandarin Sunset by Ethos Genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Mandarin Skunk is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. The average price of Mandarin Skunk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mandarin Skunk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mandarin Skunk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mandarin SkunkOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mandarin Skunk strain effects
Mandarin Skunk strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mandarin Skunk products near you
Similar to Mandarin Skunk near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—