ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mandarin TK
  • Leafly flower of Mandarin TK

Hybrid

Mandarin TK

Mandarin TK

From the folks of Ethos Genetics comes Mandarin TK, a cross of Triangle Kush and Mandarin Sunset. Tasty buds offer notes of citrus as well as gassy and piney kush undertones. Not for the faint of heart, the high is long-lasting, euphoric, and surprisingly non-drowsy given its potency. This is a must-try for any grower looking for a challenge in their garden or any consumer looking for a unique kush cultivar.

Reviews

4

No reviews yet.
write a review