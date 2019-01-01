Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Mandarine 47 is an orange and citrus spin on AK-47 by Anesia Seeds. Crossing AK-47 with Tangerine Dream, this strain puts out an energizing and euphoric high with terpenes that awaken your senses and put you in a social mood. The long-lasting and potent high come on the second the tangerine terps hit your lips. Give Mandarine 47 a try next time you have a day filled with social events and activities.