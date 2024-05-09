Mango Cookies
Mango Cookies
Mango Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
Mango Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Mango Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, uplifted, and euphoric. Mango Cookies has 18% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Mango Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Mango Cookies strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
Mango Cookies strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Mango Cookies strain reviews(5)
m........e
May 9, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
OKAY this is one of my favorite strains. it smells exactly like u dream weed should smell, almost like fresh pineapple juice. the flower I picked up was 27% thc and the high thoughts are almost too out of control (unable to watch avatar without hyperfixating on the animation or becoming terrified by tiktok clickbait videos 😔) but it makes u super mellowed out and comfy and chatty at the same time!
j........7
April 12, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Uplifted
Smells and tastes like mango Love this strain will aways grab 14g of this
k........1
July 29, 2024
Headache
Gave me a whopping migraine :(