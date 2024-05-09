OKAY this is one of my favorite strains. it smells exactly like u dream weed should smell, almost like fresh pineapple juice. the flower I picked up was 27% thc and the high thoughts are almost too out of control (unable to watch avatar without hyperfixating on the animation or becoming terrified by tiktok clickbait videos 😔) but it makes u super mellowed out and comfy and chatty at the same time!

