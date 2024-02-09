Mango Madness reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Madness.
Mango Madness strain effects
Mango Madness strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
e........r
February 9, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Wonderful fast hitting high. Doesn’t make me tired yet also doesn’t zing me. Nice strain for chatting and chilling out.
g........5
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
The most part i'm a jack hera person Because of my PTSD. And about 22 years experience with the issues I have. I have to have, Usually a very strong indica. Unknowingly trying to find an indica that worksyesfrustrating. So when I found mango madness and how It's control my ptsd my anxiety. It is highly highly recommended by me. I usually go after Jack Hara 1 or 2 and that helped. Now I do have another choice to choose from when Jack Hera is not around instead. It's finding some kind of indica. I'd like to have a 4 sure thing. So I just want to put a note. PTSD guys with severe heart anxiety where it causes stress on your chest. This is the best thing for you in my point of view.
T........4
May 5, 2024
Focused
Tingly
Perfect strain for relaxing its a very balanced hybrid, that keeps you clear headed but not too much that you're out off it. I enjoy this strain for daily activities, gaming, or for long rides great strain
L........1
May 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Love this sweet tart fruity aroma followed by this og like taste very good. I bought a zip of this and this one is a very good one. Picked it up at Dr.Greenthumbs in Detroit.
f........y
May 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Delicious and smooth. This strain is highly relaxing and makes you feel content and happy with your surroundings.
l........y
October 11, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Bought a 2g cart for bedtime use but honestly it’s a great all day strain for PTSD sufferers. Won’t put you to sleep or make you useless but will stop your heart racing and kills anxiety and paranoid thoughts really well. Very smiley high, pretty potent, and the minty mango flavor profile is very nice. Would purchase again.
h........n
July 1, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I had to create a Leafly account just so I could leave a review for what has quickly become my all-time favorite. This is, without a doubt, some of the finest flower I've ever smoked. Grown locally in organic living soil; this is how weed should taste/smoke/feel. I want to make an air freshener of this flower so I can smell it everywhere I go. 11/10.
t........n
Yesterday
Creative
Happy
Overall Mediocre