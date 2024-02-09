The most part i'm a jack hera person Because of my PTSD. And about 22 years experience with the issues I have. I have to have, Usually a very strong indica. Unknowingly trying to find an indica that worksyesfrustrating. So when I found mango madness and how It's control my ptsd my anxiety. It is highly highly recommended by me. I usually go after Jack Hara 1 or 2 and that helped. Now I do have another choice to choose from when Jack Hera is not around instead. It's finding some kind of indica. I'd like to have a 4 sure thing. So I just want to put a note. PTSD guys with severe heart anxiety where it causes stress on your chest. This is the best thing for you in my point of view.