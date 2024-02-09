stock photo similar to Mango Madness
Mango Madness
Mango Madness is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Mintality and Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Madness is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In House Genetics, the average price of Mango Madness typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mango Madness’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Madness, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Mango Madness strain effects
Mango Madness strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Mango Madness strain reviews10
e........r
February 9, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
g........5
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
T........4
May 5, 2024
Focused
Tingly