Mango Mintality reviews

Mango Mintality strain effects

Talkative

Uplifted

Relaxed

Mango Mintality strain helps with

  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    10% of people say it helps with Stress

April 28, 2023
First bowl in, Very smooth. Not overly heady high but not lacking, definitely some indica traits because my body feels very relaxed no too tight. Flavor is definitely mild with a nice tone of mango with a light brush on mint on exhale. Seems more use for a day time or maybe after work before getting dinner started. Highly recommend!🤌🏽👍🏼🐢
July 8, 2023
With its unique terpene profile and delightful Mango overtones this strain is perfect for those wanting a clear, uplifting, and euphoric high without the usual anxiety associated with most sativa strains. Highly recommend anyone give this unique Sativa leaning Hybrid a shot if they can find it. Stay safe and Enjoy!
November 5, 2022
Was very good, from Iowa!
July 14, 2023
Initial nose is a little gassy, definite tropical fruit notes. Dry buds on the outside that get stickier the more you break them up. Grinds easy. Surprising amount of kief produced in the grinder from the gram I ground up. Smokes like a dream. Not harsh at all, effects creep up on you as you go. Mellow, cerebral, great for throwing on an old favorite movie. Lasted a little over an hour. Overall 8/10
May 23, 2023
Great daytime strain! Bred by Purple City Genetics in Oakland, NOT seed junkie fyi.
July 30, 2023
I love this strain! Definitely a product of Purple City Genetics, as it’s a cross using Gush Mints, their own PCG strain
October 5, 2023
very nice strain I would highly recommend 👌.
July 9, 2023
Euphoric, good mood, relaxed mind. No anxiety. More of a talkative
