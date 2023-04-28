Initial nose is a little gassy, definite tropical fruit notes. Dry buds on the outside that get stickier the more you break them up. Grinds easy. Surprising amount of kief produced in the grinder from the gram I ground up. Smokes like a dream. Not harsh at all, effects creep up on you as you go. Mellow, cerebral, great for throwing on an old favorite movie. Lasted a little over an hour. Overall 8/10