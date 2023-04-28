Mango Mintality reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango Mintality.
Mango Mintality strain effects
Mango Mintality strain helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Stress
j........z
April 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
First bowl in, Very smooth. Not overly heady high but not lacking, definitely some indica traits because my body feels very relaxed no too tight. Flavor is definitely mild with a nice tone of mango with a light brush on mint on exhale. Seems more use for a day time or maybe after work before getting dinner started. Highly recommend!🤌🏽👍🏼🐢
C........8
July 8, 2023
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
With its unique terpene profile and delightful Mango overtones this strain is perfect for those wanting a clear, uplifting, and euphoric high without the usual anxiety associated with most sativa strains. Highly recommend anyone give this unique Sativa leaning Hybrid a shot if they can find it. Stay safe and Enjoy!
v........r
November 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Was very good, from Iowa!
r........1
July 14, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Initial nose is a little gassy, definite tropical fruit notes. Dry buds on the outside that get stickier the more you break them up. Grinds easy. Surprising amount of kief produced in the grinder from the gram I ground up. Smokes like a dream. Not harsh at all, effects creep up on you as you go. Mellow, cerebral, great for throwing on an old favorite movie. Lasted a little over an hour. Overall 8/10
B........t
May 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Great daytime strain! Bred by Purple City Genetics in Oakland, NOT seed junkie fyi.
h........y
July 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
I love this strain! Definitely a product of Purple City Genetics, as it’s a cross using Gush Mints, their own PCG strain
T........9
October 5, 2023
very nice strain I would highly recommend 👌.
S........6
July 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Euphoric, good mood, relaxed mind. No anxiety. More of a talkative